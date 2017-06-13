Chibhebhe Wins Top Award

“For the past two years, you have been part of the jury and for the 2017 edition of the ceremony and we would be delighted if you would accept to join the Silver Rose Awards Jury again,” part of the letter to Chibebe, co-signed by SOLIDAR president, Francisca Sauqillo and secretary-general, Conny Reuter, read.“As was the case previously, the role of the jury is to select projects that stand for our common values and contribute to European social justice and international solidarity.”

Chibebe is deputy secretary-general of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) responsible for, among other things, development co-operation, legal and solidarity funds and support for unions and human rights activists in difficult circumstances.

The Chivi-born labour leader is a lawyer and renowned global human rights and trade unionist.

The Silver Rose Awards have been held annually since 2000 and recognise progressive and outstanding civil society organisations and individuals.

SOLIDAR is a European network of 60 non-governmental organisations active in over 90 countries working to advance social justice in Europe and across the globe.

It voices the concerns of its member organisations to the European Union and international institutions across the policy sectors social affairs, international cooperation and lifelong learning.

Previous winners of the award include MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, Aminatou Haidar, president of the Saharawi NGO Collective of Sahrawi Human Rights Defenders, which exposed the human rights violations committed by Morocco in the occupied territories of Western Sahara; the National League for Democracy of Burma, which helped turn the spotlight on their struggle against Burma’s military junta and organisations providing social support such as Chapitô (Portugal) an arts centre, professional school of arts and circus school for young disadvantaged people and adults at risk of social exclusion and Filo D’Argento (Italy) a helpline set up for the elderly, offering support, conversation, and acting as a watchdog against abuse.- Newsday