Chidyausiku Falls Ill, Hospitalised

Ray Nkosi | Former Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku has been taken ill and is admitted at the upmarket Avenues Clinic in Harare since Thursday last week, a local weekly newspaper reports.

The local Zimbabwe Independent visited the Avenues Clinic and established that the former CJ was admitted to a private ward. However, efforts to see him were futile as the news crew was denied access by a nurse who said visits were strictly restricted to close family members.

President Robert Mugabe’s Chief of Protocol Munyaradzi Kajese was also at the hospital during the 10am visiting hour on Wednesday, although it could not be ascertained whether he had come to visit Chidyausiku.

Chidyausiku has since been replaced by Chief Justice Luke Malaba who is set to be sworn in next week by President Robert Mugabe.