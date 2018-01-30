Chidzambwa Demands High Profile Friendly Matches

Terrence Mawawa

Warriors head coach Sunday Chidzambwa has written a letter to the Zimbabwe Football Association(ZIFA) demanding high profile friendly encounters.

The country’ s soccer governing body usually arranges low key friendly encounters, citing financial constraints.

Chidzambwa wants the Warriors to take on either the Teranga Lions of Senegal or the Mighty Pharaohs of Egypt.

“We want to play strong teams, and we have

asked ZIFA to get us those opponents,”

Chidzambwa told The Herald.

“We do not know which team will agree to our

request, but we feel any of these teams will

give us stiff competition,” added Chidzambwa.

Chidzambwa is also keen to entertain Bafana Bafana of South Africa.