Chief Bankwe Dies

Chief Bankwe of Mberengwa West has died. The youthful leader, in his 40s was born Lungile Sibanda. Chief Bankwe passed on early last week and was laid to rest on Saturday at his rural home in Ward 32, Mberengwa West.

Bankwe was well known as a rational Chief who encouraged his kinsmen to exercise their democratic rights freely. His is the only ward in Mberengwa that is in the hands of the opposition MDC T.

MDC T leader Morgan Tsvangirai sent his condolence message to the family and hailed Chief Bankwe for defying political manipulation. “All this can be greatly explained by the progressive character of the now late Chief Bankwe. If only Zimbabwe had more of such progressive traditional leaders, the country would be certainly rich in many ways,” read the statement.

Mberengwa West Member of Parliament Dr Jorum Gumbo said Mberengwa has lost a gallant son and Bankwe will always be remembered as an outspoken leader. – Masvingo Mirror