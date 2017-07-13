Chief Justice Malaba Saves Chombo From Going To Prison

Staff Reporter | Chief Justice Luke Malaba has saved Home Affairs minister, Ignatius Chombo from imprisonment.

Malaba, who is the head of the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, threw away a case in which Chombo was ordered by the High Court to pay $1, 5 million to a Mutare businessman, Blessing Mangwiro.

High court judge, Justice Owen Tagu last year in November, issued a 14-day ultimatum to Chombo to pay back the Mutare businessman, or risk going to prison.

The Mutare businessman was wrongfully charged with theft in 2008, and was later acquitted. Chombo had ignored several such orders and this prompted Justice Tagu to order him to pay Mangwiro or risk going to jail.

Upon his arrest (Mangwiro) the police seized his cash and kept it as an exhibit, but failed to account for it after the finalization of the case. Mangwiro then approached the court seeking reimbursement and several court orders were granted in his favour, but Chombo allegedly persistently refused to budge. The High court judgment authorized Mangwiro to attach state property as a way of recovering his money, but he was blocked by part of the State Liabilities Act which prohibits seizure of state property.

Chief justice Malaba said the case was inappropriately brought before the Concourt.