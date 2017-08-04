Chief Justice Malaba’s Wife Survives Serious Car Accident

Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s wife, Eunice, was reportedly rushed to hospital following a traffic accident in Bulawayo after a Honda Fit made a sudden u-turn in front of a Ford Ranger she was travelling in.

The accident occurred in Fourwinds suburb on Wednesday afternoon. A police source said who attended the scene said they were shocked to discover that it was Chief Justice Malaba’s wife in the car.

“The accident occurred after a Honda Fit driver made a sudden u-turn in front of her vehicle resulting in her vehicle crashing into the Honda Fit. The Ford Ranger had two people, the Chief Justice’s wife and the driver. She was taken to hospital where she was treated and discharged,” said the source.

Both Mrs Malaba and the Chief Justice could not be reached for comment yesterday. The police and public have made numerous complaints over the conduct of Honda Fit drivers who seem to disregard the rules of the road.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango could not be reached for comment. – state media