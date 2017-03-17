Chief Marange Buried In Sacred Cave

FORMER acting Chief Marange – Gilbert Chikwadombo – who died last Sunday of suspected malaria was buried in a cave in the sacred Mount Makomwe in Nyachityu Village, with requisite traditional and military rituals in recognition to the role he played for 10 years as a traditionalist.

He was 49. Marange Clan spokesperson, Mr Fungai Marange, said Chikwadombo was granted that respect in recognition for the role he played for 10 years as the custodian of the cultural heritage of the Marange people.

Traditionally, members of the Marange Clan who served on the throne are buried in their ancestral Mt Makomwe. Chikwadombo was not interred at the same shrine with his ancestors, but in the same mountain.

“He held the reigns for 10 years, and we had to accord him the respect he deserves by burying him in a cave in the mountain. Other ordinary members of the family are not accorded that honour, but his case was unique and we interred him in a cave in the ancestral mountain,” said Mr Marange.

Mr Marange said they do not know what killed Chikwadombo, who was a member of the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church.

“The family was only told of his death, never, about his illness. If we had known, perhaps we would have made some interventions. It is a fact that Chikwadombo is late, but we do not know the actual cause of his death. It is speculation that he died of malaria. This is why we cautioned his church to respect us as a family. The church should have been more responsible, taking cognisance of the status of the person that they were trying to help, by communicating his condition to us as his family,” said Mr Marange.

His sentiments were echoed by several headmen who served under the late traditionalist’s 10 year reign. Ishe Musunje, who doubles as the protocol master of the Marange Clan, said Chikwadombo’s reign as acting Chief Marange was not rosy.

“There was nothing Gilbert would do without consulting and involving me. His chieftainship faced many challenges as a lot of spanners were being thrown to impede him, but I am happy, we soldiered on as a team. His death came as a shock, and shrouded with mystery. How can the clan lose such a young man, leaving octogenarians like us? This is not a good thing. It is a pity to the Marange Clan to lose such a vital member prematurely,” said Ishe Mushunje.

The Madziashes (elderly royal princesses) could be heard shouting “makaura”.

Chikwadombo is remembered for serving his area with distinction both as a traditionalist and politician. If one is judged by the number of development projects in the area of his jurisdiction, then the late acting Chief Marange served his subjects well. He represented his people fully and was one rare traditionalist whose leadership qualities could not be questioned. – State Media