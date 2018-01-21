CHIEFS EXPLODE: Mnangagwa Didn’t Buy The Cars, We Purchased Them With Our Own Cash

9

“The cars were purchased with the money we have been contributing towards the Chiefs’ Vehicle Scheme since 2004. We did not get them for free…”

By Farai D Hove| Zimbabwe’s Chiefs have vowed never to apologise for the expensive twin cab vehicles purchased for them by government. The Chief President Fortune Charumbira said in fact they themselves purchased the vehicles with their own money they have been contributing since 2004.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently handed over 52 vehicles, part of a large fleet of 283 to traditional leaders around the country.

Chief Charumbira is quoted in the state media saying the vehicles were necessary for the dignity and respect of the chiefs, and the money used to buy them is their own.

The development is set to contradict recorded conversations in ZANU PF over the last few months which saw the Lacoste and the G40 factions on each others’ throats. Those statements appeared clear on running battles between the two factions over the matter of rewarding the chiefs.

“We are unapologetic about the cars we received from President Mnangagwa recently. Those vehicles are necessary for the status, dignity and respect of the traditional leaders. If anything, we deserve those cars more than anyone else in this country.”

“Contrary to popular belief that we were given the cars for free, we actually bought them with our own money. People are just ignorant about this whole thing. The cars were purchased with the money we have been contributing towards the Chiefs’ Vehicle Scheme since 2004. We did not get them for free,” he told the state media.

Chief Charumbira told hundreds of villagers who were gathered that traditional leaders must be taken care of, as stated by the Constitution.

“It’s you who designed the new Constitution, the same document which states that chiefs should be dignified and exemplary. Now we are given cars, you question why it is done.

“If a politician gets a car you do not question, but a chief, you start saying a lot of things. What is the difference? After all a politician only lasts for a short period of time, yet a chief is there for life,” he said.

He urged villagers in Zhombe to live in unity and peace regardless of one’s political affiliation.

“I urge you all to live together in peace and unity. Violence has no place in this new dispensation and anyone found wanting will be dealt with. This is not the time to fight, but the time to build our communities”. – State Media

  • Bluntboy

    Making a vow of a statement doesn’t make it true though. Chiefs are post Lobengula’s time have always been sellouts one way or another

  • Gandanga Re Chimurenga #4

    What make this Chrumbira vomitus smelly is that most of these chiefs, cant even afford a second hand underwear later own make contributions to their car loan schemes. This Zanoid mentality of talks that always insult our intelligence sickens me to the bone. It is known that chiefs have been and will continue to be used as vote rigging foot soldiers of Zanu poof

  • Ndabazezwe Viki

    Can Chief Charumbira elaborate on the chief vehicle scheme he is talking about. Does this scheme stipulate that chiefs should get cars after every 5 years coinciding with election time? In fact does it mean chiefs only become dignified during the election year?

  • Ras

    Dignity cannot be bought. Respect is earned. This charumbira is an idiot

  • Sellout Charumbira

    Chiefs you should have told the Zimbabweans about the scheme well before when it started. It will take a rocket from the moon to believe your story now. Charumbira die and go to hell. You are a sellout.

  • sarah Mahoka

    Does it matter really govt made it possible for them to get cars. Wben mps get vehicles its development but not chiefs?

  • Sellout Charumbira

    A coup government in its death row, determined to rig elections, cry my beloved Zimbabwe. thank God come 2018 elections a message from God is written in black and white that ZANU PF will be a thing of the past and Sarah Mahoko will not have anything to defend, he will see the light and be forgiven

  • chikotikoti

    If you are ignorant of facts shut up bcoz its not the chief’s fault that you ddnt do your homework usati wa gwauta kunge kutu!

  • Herbert Mashanda

    All Zimbabweans were affected by inflation in 2008 how come there scheme was not affected.