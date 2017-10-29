Chiefs Vow To Make Sure That Mugabe Wins 2018

Staff Reporter | Zimbabwean chiefs have made a vow that they will make sure that all their subjects vote for President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF in the upcoming 2018 general elections.

The chiefs made the resolution at the Chief’s Council presumed annual conference which ended in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The shock unconstitutional announcement was made by the president of the Chiefs Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira during the official opening of the Conference which Mugabe presided over.

“As chiefs, we agreed during the 2014 congress that Cde Mugabe is our candidate for the 2018 elections. We are all united and he is still our candidate. We have been supporting him and we can confirm that winning is guaranteed,” said Chief Charumbira.

Charumbira warned the Emerson Mnangagwa led Lacoste Faction in the ZANU PF fights that they must never attempt to use traditional leaders at any level to try and entice them to lead people to stand against Mugabe and those around him, presumably the G40 faction.

“We would like to warn factionalists in the party to keep their distance from chiefs as we are not recruitable into any factional fights,” he said.

In his address Charumbira went on huge praise and worship session of Mugabe describing him as a principled leader. The Chiefs Council President appeared lost of words to thank Mugabe for the top range vehicles government acquired for the chiefs.