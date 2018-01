Ray Nkosi| Justice Priscilla Chigumba has been appointed the new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson. She takes over from Rita Makarau who resigned after former President Robert Mugabe was ousted. President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced while in Davos at the World Economic Forum, last week, that elections will be held by July this year.

Chigumba is being sworn in tomorrow morning at 10AM at the State House.