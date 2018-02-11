Chigumba Says Yes Past Elections Have Been Violent

Priscilla Chigumba | Past elections in Zimbabwe have been conducted under a politically polarised environment. This was clear even in the biased media reports in previous elections. The issue of polarisation is one which I see as a major challenge to the electoral environment as it potentially fans politically motivated violence and lack of tolerance by opposing parties.

I, therefore, intend to continue engagement with all the stakeholders, especially the political parties, to encourage them to adhere to their code of conduct for the avoidance of potentially dangerous confrontation.

I will also be encouraging the media to avoid inflammatory reporting that may incite and/or fan the flames of violence among the electorate.

Other interactions include continuous voter education and encouraging voters to utilise and enforce existing laws such as the Electoral Act.

The other challenge, as I am advised, may be the issue of resources. I understand that the Commission submitted to Treasury a budget of US$148 million for conducting elections, and Treasury has committed to funding approximately US$98 million of the said budget.

I will continue to engage the State to ensure that adequate resources are availed so that the Commission is able to deliver on its constitutional mandate and to maintain its dignity and independence.

In some jurisdictions, local companies donate goods, materials and services to the electoral body to ensure that it retains its independence.

There is no reason why our local companies should not follow suit, even given our current economic challenges.