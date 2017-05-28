Chigwedere Not Certain Of Role At Censorship Board

Since the appointment of former minister of education, Aeneas Chigwedere as chairperson to the Censorship Board, he remains uncertain of what his role entails and the roles of 10 other board members.

Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo last Monday announced the 11-member board that also includes President Robert Mugabe’s daughter, Bona.

On Friday Chigwedere said he would organise an induction workshop to help the new board members to understand their roles.

“This is my first appointment to the board and I am learning from the previous record on what I am supposed to do,” he said when asked about his new role.

“It is premature to ask me about that. We will organise an induction workshop and after that we will then be able to discuss.”

Chigwedere said he was given some literature on the operations of the board and may only be able to comment about his role sometime next month.

“On appointment, we were given a bit of some literature and I now have some idea but it’s different from in-depth knowledge,” he said.

“Give us some time, maybe we will talk after the induction workshop that we are organising.

“Of course we know about our mandate but we don’t have too many details.”

He referred further questions to Chombo.

Last year the board banned the Constitution-making process documentary titled Democrats that featured MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora and Zanu PF’s Paul Mangwana.

The board argued the film was not suitable for local viewership.

Chombo said the board would also look into alleged social media abuse in the country, raising fears that government was preparing to clamp down on free speech.

Bona’s appointment has also raised eyebrows, with some Zimbabweans questioning her qualifications, while opposition parties said it was part of plans to create a Mugabe dynasty.-The Standard