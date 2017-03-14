Chihuri Dismisses Cop Injured While At Work

By Staff Reporter| A former Inspector in the Zimbabwe Republic Police formerly stationed at Western Commonage police station in Bulawayo was on the 13th of February 2017 dismissed from work for allegedly deserting from the police service.

This was despite the fact that the former cop is battling a life threatening liver ailment sustained from a road accident while on duty.

The officer was fired after he was declared a deserter at a time he was on sick no duty.

His bosses had been fully advised by Bulawayo camp hospital that the officer was recovering at home at Ross camp but Chihuri went on to dismiss him from duty. An official memo seen by ZimEye dated 11th August 2016, shows that Inspector Muza, (040571Y), ZRP Nyamapanda was declared off duty due to poor health.

The latest police records show that Insp Muza has since been dismissed from work.

Most police officers in Bulawayo who are privy to the former cop’s predicament are no longer willing to risk their lives while on duty fearing the same treatment the cop is facing.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba was unavailable for comment at the time of writing.