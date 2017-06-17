Chihuri: I Won’t Tolerate Dishonesty

Police boss, Augustine Chihuri has vowed that he will not tolerate dishonesty among cops.

Chihuri made these comments while telling officers at the Legal Services Directorate Strategic Workshop in Harare, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is not home to dishonest and unprofessional individuals.

Gen. Chihuri’s statement comes against the background of thousands of officers who have been engaged in dishonesty bribing citizens over dodgy police fines.

Chihuri said, “for the avoidance of doubt, let me emphasise this point for the umpteenth time in the presence of all of you.

“The ZRP is not home to dishonest and unprofessional persons. And it will neither brook nor incubate any acts of corruption, improper performance of duty nor timidity that tarnishes the good name of our organisation.

“Thus, the quality of legal advice, which our lawyers render to the organisation will equally reflect on their commitment and ability to add value to the organisation. Similarly, the quality of your performance as police commanders has a huge bearing on the organisation and above all, on the quality of service we render to members of the public.”