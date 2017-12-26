Chihuri, Mugabe Leadership Same Fanana, Says Mliswa

Ray Nkosi | Augustine Chihuri must be ruing the day he arrested and tormented Zimbabweans including politician Temba Mliswa.

Mliswa has now taken time to hit back at retired Commissioner General of Police, Dr Chihuri who arrested him perhaps unfairly back then.

Local media reports that the Norton member of Parliament Mliswa has said Chihuri ran the police force the same way as former president Robert Mugabe did with ZANU-PF.

Mliswa made these remarks on Boxing day via social media Twitter.

He said Zimbabwe is looking forward to “refreshing new appointment of Matanga to restore the damaged reputation of ZRP.”

Reads Mliswa tweet: “Chihuri ran the ZRP as RG did with ZANUPF. We look forward to the refreshing new appointment of Matanga to restore the damaged reputation of ZRP and implore that a reshuffle of PROPOL is also effected. Matanga served well as the head of the Lands Inspectorate and is a good choice”

Chihuri was relieved of his duties last week after weeks of speculation since the new President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over from Robert Mugabe.