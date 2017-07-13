Chihuri Panic As He Tries To Link Electoral Reforms Protest Youths To Cop’s Murder

Denford Ngadziore | Our demonstration for electoral reforms held yesterday, which, judging from its heavy-handed response, shook Zanu-PF’s foundations of power, resulted in the arrest and assault of two of our party stalwarts, namely Edmore Musvuubhi and Darlington Madzonga popularly known as Cde Danso.

The two are being held at Harare Central Police Station where they are being charged with vandalism. Curiously, the police have also prefered murder charges upon the duo, accusing them of being among those believed to have murdered a police officer last week. They are being represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. I managed to provide food for them in the morning but I am appealing to all party members and leaders to chip in so we can provide them with lunch and an evening meal. One thing that is almost as important as our struggle itself is the solidarity we show to each other in times like these. Aluta!

Denford Ngadziore

Harare Province Youth Secretary