Chihuri Says Spikes Are “A Necessary Defence for Traffic Officers”

Police boss Augustine Chihuri has defended use of spikes.

Human Rights activists want to see spikes declared unconstitutional.

But speaking in response to an application by Mr Okay Machisa to have the using of spikes to deflate vehicles at roadblocks declared illegal, Gen Chihuri said spikes are a necessary defence for traffic officers who risk being run over by motorists.

Chihuri also claimed 36 police officers were recently ran over or injured by negligent motorists. He said, “during the period stretching from January to December 2016, a total of 36 police officers were deliberately and negligently killed or maimed manning roadblocks countrywide and these perpetrators, who, with constructive intent, run over police officers, intentionally do not stop despite having committed such serious offences.

“They (spikes) act as a deterrent, and are due to the alarming figures of killed or maimed police officers carrying out official duties.

“It is my submission that there should be a way of allowing these defenceless officers to defend themselves where the situation calls for and this can be achieved by the use of minimum force,” added Chihuri. – state media