Chihuri’s Wife Caught In Dirty Club Scandal

THREE spouses of top Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officials are accused of forming a private company, which they allegedly used to siphon money from the force’s Kuyedza Women’s Club.

This emerged yesterday as suspended Assistant Commissioner Fortunate Chirara appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on a charge of stealing $500 from the club’s coffers.

In her defence, Chirara, through her lawyer, Sibonile Kamupira, told the court that Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri’s wife, Isabel, Assistant Commissioner Justice Chengeta’s wife, Miriam Maidei, and Support Unit Commissioner Mekia Tanyanyiwa’s wife, Clara, formed a private company called Marblegold Enterprise (Pvt) Ltd, which they used to supply various materials to Kuyedza Women’s Club.

Chirara told the court that the $500, which she was alleged to have stolen, was actually withdrawn on Isabel’s orders to facilitate the registration of Marblegold Enterprise.

She further revealed that Isabel and Miriam were directors, while Clara was the secretary of the company in which they were all shareholders.

Chirara, who was in charge of the Kuyedza Women’s Club administration, told the court that she would receive instructions from senior police members’ wives on various procurement orders.

She also told the court that after registration of the company, Chihuri’s wife approached her saying Marblegold Enterprise had been awarded a tender to supply cooking oil and that she needed $2 000 to acquire an AMA certificate and to produce a fake company payroll indicating that the company was operational.

Chengeta told the court he was justified to stand in the dock as a State witness, as he was the head of police human resources and the club fell under his ambit in the ZRP.

Chengeta, however, later admitted that the financial audit revealed no anomaly, but still insisted Chirara misappropriated the funds, which the audit team would reveal in court.

The trial was postponed to February 21. Isheunesu Mhiti appeared for the State. – Newsday