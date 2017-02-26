CHIKORE SHAME: Air Zimbabwe Carries 3 Passengers Only

Ben Gore |The President Robert Mugabe son-in-law run broke national airliner Air Zimbabwe pulled another shocker yesterday after its Airbus A320 carried just three passengers, on the Harare to Jo’burg route.

A flabbergasted businessman Shingi Munyeza posted a picture on twitter in which he cut a lonely figure in the large aircraft.

Wrote Munyeza, “A rare privilege for me with 2 other passengers aboard # Airzim flight UM9461. # 3Passengers HRE to JNB on Airbus A320,departure delayed by 1hr.”

The Mugabe son-in law run AirZim’s losses were $15 million in 2016.

A parliamentary committee was recently told that the airline was this year targeting to increase revenue to $47 million from $36 million if it manages to resume long haul flights, particularly the lucrative Harare-London route. The airline last operated the route in 2012 when it was expelled from the International Aviation Transport Association (IATA) clearing house after accumulating fee arrears. That debt now stands at $3.5 million.