CHIKURUBI JAIL BREAK:Guard Facilitates Prisoner’s Escape

By Staff Reporter

A Chikurubi maximum Prison guard has assisted a prisoner to escape from jail.

According to the prisoner who was assisted to escape from the country’s biggest prison, Tawanda Chikonyora (35), a warden at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison identified as Gandawa gave him his civilian clothes and bus fare to facilitate his escape.

Chikonyora said this when he appeared before magistrate Victoria Mashamba for escaping from lawful custody.

He pleaded not guilty and said he had no intentions to escape, but was forced by prison officials who were receiving money from other inmates on his mobile phone which was confiscated by senior prison officers during investigations.

The court heard that no January 24 this year at around 6am, Chikonyora who was serving a 3 year sentence for theft, was assigned to his normal duties at the prison farm and was supposed to report back at 6pm, but he did not.

Chikonyora committed the offence after he was only left with 39 days to complete his three-year effective jail term.