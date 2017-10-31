Chimedza Chases Top Mnangagwa Ally Out Of Farm

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo |Newly appointed Minister of State for Masvingo Province, Dr Paul Chimedza’s immediate task is to evict troubled Provincial Chairman, Ezra Chadzamira from Crest Ibeka Farm.

Chadzamira, with the help of the army and the police, took over Crest Ibeka Farm from elderly widow, Yvonne Goddard last year.

Although Goddard funded the Zanu PF campaign programme in 2008 and 2013, Chadzamira violently threw her out of the farm.

Speaking at Chimedza’ s inauguration party yesterday, acting Masvingo Provincial Chairperson, Amasa Nhenjana appealed to the State Minister to address the Crest Ibeka Issue.

“Sir the Crest Ibeka Farm issue is very sensitive and I think it has to be resolved as a matter of urgency.

One of our supporters was ruthlessly evicted from her farm.

I think the barbaric behaviour must be stopped immediately,” said Nhenjana.

Chimedza assured G-40 members he would look into the matter.

Chimedza hinted that he deal with rogue elements in the ruling party.

Perceived Team Lacoste sympathisers Lovemore Matuke(Gutu Central MP), Berita Chikwama(Gutu East MP) and Edmund Mhere(Masvingo Central MP) among other senior party officials snubbed the party.