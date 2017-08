A Zimbabwean delegation headed by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Mandi Chimene has left for Mozambique to commemorate Heroes Day.

The delegation will this morning tour Nyadzonya Shrine and later proceed to Chimoio Shrine to honour the supreme sacrifices paid by departed freedom fighters.

The Zimbabwean delegation will be joined by fellow Frelimo cadres in remembering the fallen gallant sons and daughters who were brutally killed by the oppressive Ian Smith regime.- state media