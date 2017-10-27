Chimene Opens Racial Attack On Indian Zimbabweans

At a time when she has failed to build either a single strip road, or a new hospital for Mutare particularly during the diamond mining boom, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Mandi Chimene has opened an attack on Indians for “failing to take part in developmental projects in the city”.

Chimene was speaking on the sidelines of a consultative workshop on Zim-Asset II, Sustainable Development Goals, Special Economic Zones Policy, Investment Policy and the harmonisation of investment laws in Mutare yesterday.

The workshop, which was attended by stakeholders from different civil society organisations, as well as Government departments, was aimed at sensitising stakeholders on the progress of the SDGs, as well as get input on the formulation of the second phase of Zim-Asset.

“The Indian community owns almost two thirds of businesses in Mutare, but they are snubbing important events like these. They are not represented here today. They are also affected by these policies as much as everyone else in here, but they are not here. I will engage them and not in a good way because they are letting us down. Instead of coming here to air their views, contributing to the betterment of the province, they are just sitting there and doing nothing,” said Minister Chimene.

Minister Chimene said most buildings being used by Indian businesses were dilapidated and desperately crying for renovations. She said renovation of such buildings should be part of Government’s urban renewal plan, which is targeting dilapidated buildings in Sakubva high-density suburb with a view to building modern high rise apartments.

“We cannot have a town being run by people who do not want to grow it,” said Minister Chimene. “This time around I will be very tough on them. They have to renew their buildings and go modern.” Minister Chimene took a swipe at businesspeople, who were not accepting plastic money as a form of payment for goods and services, instead demanding cash. She said every shop should have a Point of Sale machine.

“Government is saying we should go plastic, so if they (Indian shops) don’t have swipe machines then they should just close shop. We want people of Manicaland to receive service with no hassles from businesses and that includes the use of plastic money,” said Minister Chimene.