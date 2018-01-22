Chinamasa Cuts Fuel Duty

1

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has announced a cut in the excise duty on fuel.

The average reduction of 7c per liter would be applicable on petrol, diesel and paraffin.

A press statement issued today says the reduction will take effect from 23 January 2018.

The reduction in exercise duty will have the impact of reducing fuel prices. Thi will also have the effect of reducing impact of fuel costs in economy’s overall production cost structures across all sectors,’ reads the press statement.

Below is press statement:

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • D. trumph

    It is EXCISE duty and not EXERCISE