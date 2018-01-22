Chinamasa Cuts Fuel Duty

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has announced a cut in the excise duty on fuel.

The average reduction of 7c per liter would be applicable on petrol, diesel and paraffin.

A press statement issued today says the reduction will take effect from 23 January 2018.

The reduction in exercise duty will have the impact of reducing fuel prices. Thi will also have the effect of reducing impact of fuel costs in economy’s overall production cost structures across all sectors,’ reads the press statement.

Below is press statement: