Chinamasa: No Cash Shortages In Zimbabwe

Business Reporter| Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has said there are no cash shortages in Zimbabwe.

IS HE TELLING THE TRUTH? – Chinamasa Says There Is No Cash Shortage In Zimbabwe "Because Sky-Rise Buildings Are Being Built!" — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 25, 2017

Speaking at Masvingo function, Chinamasa said there is no cash shortage in the country. He said the only problem that exists is in the fiscus.

Officiating a low-density housing project, the minister went further to even say the construction of high rise buildings in Rusape is evidence that there are no cash shortages in the country.

He said in “Rusape, a small growth point, there is construction of double-storey buildings. There is no cash shortage.

“The shortage is on the fiscus and we are trying to tie-up the loopholes that see money getting into the pockets of individuals without passing through the formal channels, he said.

Chinamasa also added saying, the issuing of Treasury Bills (TBs) does not fuel inflation. He lambasted those who “rubbish TBs; If you borrow for consumption, you will have high inflation.

“But if you borrow for construction and infrastructure, we get development,” he said.