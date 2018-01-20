Chinamasa Says Mpofu’s Wealth Legit, Stop Attacking Him

7

Finance and Economic Planning Minister Patrick Chinamasa has defended Home Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu, saying allegations of corruption levelled against him are unfounded since he accumulated much of his wealth before joining Government.

Minister Chinamasa said this in the National Assembly on Thursday while responding to an avalanche of queries from some legislators on how Dr Mpofu got his wealth.

Mabvuku-Tafara Member of Parliament (MP) Mr James Maridadi (MDC-T) and Norton MP Mr Temba Mliswa (Independent) said Dr Mpofu’s acquisition of several assets, including mines, raised eyebrows as he could have bought them during his time as the Minister of Mines and Mining Development.

During debate on the 2018 National Budget, the two legislators called for Dr Mpofu to be investigated.

Minister Chinamasa noted that though he holds no brief for Dr Mpofu, most of the allegations that were being made lacked merit since they were unsubstantiated.

“I first met Honourable Mpofu around 1984 when I was going to Gaborone, Botswana with my family for a visit,” he said.

“We met at Plumtree and he was already a businessman. Later on, when I was an Attorney-General, I think I wanted to speak to him and he took me to his building. He had already bought it in 1998 — a very expensive building in Bulawayo. I am just telling you of facts that I know. I cannot defend him if there is anything or any monkey business. You know where the problem is Honourable Maridadi? We are not accustomed to see a rich African. We are very much comfortable to see a rich white person, but when we see a rich black man, we conclude that he is a thief. This is not a fair comment.”

Minister Chinamasa said legislators ought to know that some people had sweated for their wealth from loans and debts from financial institutions.

“I am not entrepreneurial, but there are some people who borrow heavily and most of the things that you see, you would think that they have spent cash,” he said.

“Look into it, zvikwereti (loans). Some people are risk-takers. You would not go and borrow $3 million. I would not dare. Probably, I would go for $50 000 or $100 000 — ndinenge ndatopedza ( I will be done), but there are some people who take risks, if the bank rikangobwaira chete (snoozes), they will borrow $5 million.

“What they do with that money is up to them. If they have any debts, normally vanombokunyara kana uriminister (they might be extra courteous if you are a minister). Kana usisiri Minister (if you are no longer a minister), before you reach home, kunenge kwatove netsamba (they would already be a letter of demand).”

Minister Chinamasa implored people to desist from making unfounded allegations against people because of their wealth.

“This is because at the end of the day, I have no obligation to tell you whatever I am doing, except when we come to disclose of our assets,” he said.

“Even then, we want to make it confidential because you do not want to say, when I make a disclosure you say ‘akaiwana kupi’(where did he get it).

“I have been employed as a lawyer since 1972. Now, you cannot ask me if I have got any assets. Not that I have any. You cannot ask me kuti ndakazviwana kupi iwe wakauya zuro (you cannot ask where I got my wealth when you arrived on the scene late).

“You were only born yesterday and you want to equate yourself to someone who has been in this game for all this long. I am not in any way fighting for Cde Mpofu in his corner. I am just telling you what I know.”

Minister Chinamasa said there was nothing wrong with Dr Mpofu owning a mine.

“I know some honourable members here who own mines,” he said.

“So, if one day you are appointed a minister and you own a mine, I do not see any problem.

“Let us get used to people owning assets — it is not evil. So, we do not want people to be disqualified because they own assets. Let us take, for example, Tillerson. He was in the oil business, was he not? Tillerson, the State Secretary in the United States of America’s government, he is himself probably a billionaire or something.

“In fact, in that Cabinet there are billionaires, they have got assets, but they declare the assets and pursue the national interest.” – state Media

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • WeZhira2016

    Well said cde minister. Ndosaka mabhoyi achiroyana hanzi “kuti tifanane”. Risk takers will be reward. Why kill enterprise because vananhingi vachati zvakati. Good on you

  • Gandanga Re Chimurenga #4

    This mentally derailed Chimanasa should stopped this oral diarrhoea.Who is he trying to fool by defending this Fat Thief Obert? Why do these stupid Zanoids think of us Zimbos as a people? They think we have eyes but we cannot see, we have ears but we cannot hear. Every one knows that Mpofu is a big time thief, who was/ or is still heavily involved in clandestine corrupt dealings including the diamonds. Give us a break. Time will catch up with you both. Kana makadya mese iwe Chinamasa no Fat cat eho- hokoyo. Muchatevera Marujata Gire sooner or later

  • Mutumburi

    Kana yatombova ne ? Panenyaya. Regai kuviga corruption, ndiko kutodzikisa ma roots kwayo. Deno ari divi rana Moyo etc ainzi he has a case to answer. Corruption needs to be uprooted once and for all even if it involves ED, CDG, etc etc.

  • Gandanga Re Chimurenga #4

    I would only acknowledge your comment if only it was directed to a genuine hard working and well begotten wealth like the Strive Masiyiwa brands and not this Fat Thief Obert and the whole ZANOID thieves including your ED and the generals.A ll these people’s sources of wealth should be investigated right from the DRC diamond period to Chiadzwa era. Not any one of these fellows’ hands and consciences are clear of corruption and this is a well known fact, take it or leave it. Its your pleasure.

  • WeZhira2016

    Show me the proof of your allegations and I will personally carry you to ZACC office

  • Jukwa

    Much envy and jealousy they have for the King of Matabeleland!

    Mpofu is a very very intelligent and astute Zimbo.
    It is more than understandable that if he applies his talents to a project he can easily grow much wealth.

    Lazy incompetents are projecting THEIR thieving mentality to successful people.
    That is all there is.

    Personally I would like to see Mpofu A THOUSAND TIMES WEALTHIER than he is right now!
    In this way, he can continue to be examples for ambitious Africans.
    The envious and jealous ones should go hang if they are going to be such bitter losers.

  • Gandanga Re Chimurenga #4

    Mhata yamai vako.Who doesnt know the degree of thieving among your Zanoids. First show me the evidence that those you are ass-licking are innocent, then i can give you a clean bill to heaven