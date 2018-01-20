Chinamasa Says Nothing Wrong In Buying Chiefs Cars

The government has defended the plan to spend funds in buying vehicles for traditional chiefs saying it is fulfilling a promise made a few years ago.

Responding to questions raised at a recent business meeting in the capital over the purchase of cars for traditional chiefs in light of tight fiscal measures unveiled in the 2018 national budget, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Cde Patrick Chinamasa said it is important for the new government to honour promises made a couple of years.

Some members of the business community had also raised concerns over the purchase of the cars saying Treasury should have considered other critical areas of the economy like health and education.

“The issue of cars for traditional chiefs is also in line with the new government’s initiative to ensure it can have a concerted stakeholder input on the implementation of key socio- economic developmental policies,” said Minister Chinamasa.

Finance and Economic Development Minister noted that agriculture and mining are expected to accelerate positive growth rates for Zimbabwe of at least eight percent in the next ten years.- state media

  • Era

    “The government has defended the plan to spend funds in buying vehicles for traditional chiefs saying it is fulfilling a promise made a few years ago”. Thanks for showing us that you are still in the Mugabe era, Zimbabweans register to vote in your millions and remove ZANU PF , it is still implementing Gushungo policies.

  • Skono

    Vote buying!!!!

  • caleb2011

    True. Traditional chiefs should not be partisan to a political party according to Zimbabwe constitution.

  • mai Chibwe

    There were many promises made a few years ago and not kept so why keep this one?

    million jobs
    Free and fair elections
    Electricity for all
    Health provision for all
    Education for all

    Dangote will invest in Zim
    Mugabe will go when people ask him to go