Chinamasa Telephones WhatsApp Offices In US Cyber Psychospace

THE PHONE CALL

By Alan Wenyika

Patrick Chinamasa (PM): Haro-oo (Hello), Haro-oo, Haro-ooo, Haro-oooo

WhstsApp Inc (Sheila): Hello, this is WhatsApp Help Centre, California. My name is Sheila, how can I help you?

PM: This is Patreki Chinamasa, I’m the New Minister of the New Ministry of Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation…

Sheila: Ministry of whaaaaat? Ok, never mind. How can I help you sir?

PM: I’ve been mandetedhi by The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Commander In-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces, Chancellor of all Universities in Zimbabwe, First Secretary of Zanu-Pf, Presi……..

Sheila: Excuse me sir, but please I need to know how I can help you……

PM: Risten young lady, I’m not playing here. My government is rooking for very very serious information about cyber crime in Zimbabwe, so don’t play any games with me.

Sheila: Sir, What sort of information are you looking for?



PM: I want you to give me all information about cyber criminals on sosharo media, every name, every phone number and address of all criminals who are advancing the agenda of imperialists against the Government of Zimbabwe.

Sheila: Sir, WhatsApp Inc does not have the information you’re looking for. We also don’t give out private information about our clients to strangers.

PM: Strangers?? Young lady do you know whom you’re talking to?

Sheila: Yes Sir, you said you’re Patrick Chinamasa and that you’re a government minister in Zimbabwe….

PM: I said I’m the New Minister of Cyb…..

Sheila: Mr Chinamasa, can I ask you a question?

PM: What?

Sheila: Are you sure you’re not phoning from a mental institution?

PM: Pfutseki! #&#@& Arani Wenyika #*!! @+?&%$ #&$%$