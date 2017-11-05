Chinamasa’s US Victim Remains In Prison



An American citizen who works for Magamba TV, Martha O‘Donovan, appeared in court yesterday facing charges of attempting to subvert the Government and insulting the President.

O’Donovan, 25, was arrested on Friday. She was remanded in custody to November 15, 2017 by Harare magistrate Nomsa Sarabauta.

She was not asked to plead. Her lawyer Obey Shava said he will approach the High Court tomorrow for bail application.

Sarabauta also dismissed an application that O’Donovan was only informed of the serious charges after her arrest, which is a violation of the constitution. The magistrate said she believed police officers complied with the law.

O’Donovan stands accused of insulting President Mugabe via a Twitter post last month.

Her arrest comes after the creation of a Ministry of Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation last month.

If convicted, O’Donovan faces up to 20 years in jail. O’Donovan, a New York University graduate, has been working with social media outlet Magamba TV which produces “satirical comedy sensations.” – state media