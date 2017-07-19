Chinese Man Arrested Before Skinning Over 500 Donkeys

A Chinese man has been arrested with over 500 donkeys in Botswana which he planned to skin.

Botswana Police Service (BPS) spokesperson, Witness Bosija said the suspect was arrested at the end of June in the outskirts of Francistown. “The suspect is being investigated for cruelty to animals. Government officials have since killed all the donkeys that the suspect was found in possession of.

The donkeys were found in a very bad state of health therefore government officials reached a decision to cull the animals to prevent them from suffering more,” Bosija said.

Bosija said according to their investigations, the donkeys were bought from many regions of the country. He added that details of what the suspect was going to do with the donkeys are still sketchy because police investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

“Investigations in their nature are a process and not an event. As of now we are not in a position to clearly state why the suspect possessed so many donkeys. We will know that once we conclude our investigations,” said Bosija, adding that, the suspect is expected to appear in court very soon.

Donkeys, once neglected domesticated animals in many parts of Botswana, are now in high demand because their skins and other by-products are in high demand in Asia. mmegi