Chinhoyi Eat n’ Lick Burnt Down As Fire Brigade Truck Fails To Start

By Dorrothy Moyo| Another Fire Brigade truck failed to start yesterday resulting in a fire severely destroying the Fast foods outlet, Eat n’ Lick Chinhoyi branch building.

The building went up in flames in the morning and calls for the fire service were met with no action.

The building incurred severe damage while most of the outlet’s equipment was burnt beyond redemption, the state media reports.

A security guard who was manning the premises said he alongside a customer tried to put off the fire using an extinguisher but the blaze became even more ferocious as soon as they splashed water on the fire point.

The Chinhoyi Fire Brigade reported at the scene well after the damage had already been done as they were said to have initially indicated that their vehicle was broken down.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are in progress.