Chinotimba Flies To Dubai To Represent Zim At The International Day of Happiness

Popularly known for his jokes and comical character, legislator Joseph Chinotimba will be representing the country in the happiness dialogue set for Dubai next month.

The invitation comes after the comic Buhera South legislator was named the Ambassador of Happiness in honour of his humorous character.

Chinotimba periodically dominates social media platforms for his jokes and some have already decided to dramatise his comic antics.

He will be launching the much anticipated book titled ‘Masasi Achinoz’ in Harare on Friday followed by a series of performances of his jokes.

In 2012, the United Nations (UN) adopted the International Day of Happiness through a resolution 66/281 and the day is celebrated on the 20th of March each year.

-ZBC