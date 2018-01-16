Chinotimba Warned Never To Call President Mnangagwa’s Wife a Whore

MDC-T Mabvuku-Tafara Member of Parliament James Maridadi on Thursday warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be wary of his allies in ZANU PF as they are wolves in sheep’s skin.

Maridadi warned that Chinotimba who once called Grace Mugabe a prostitute could still turn against President Mnangagwa’s and call his wife Auxilia Mnangagwa a prostitute.

Maridadi was responding to a motion seeking to immortalise Mnangagwa introduced in the National Assembly by Mutasa South MP Irene Zindi.

Maridadi’s full text warning Mnangagwa:
‘Madam Speaker, let me tell you and this is a warning to the President, His Excellency, those people who are going to his office and those people that are sending congratulatory messages, those are wolves in sheep’s skin. They do not like him, they like his power –

Madam Speaker, I am one person who did not like the Presidency of the former President Cde. Gabriel Mugabe. That is why I tried to move a motion to impeach him from 2013. I tried from 2013, until I had to go to the Constitutional Court. Madam Speaker, today I would never rise to say anything disparaging of Cde. Mugabe. Handife ndakavatuka in his personal capacity, but a Member of Parliament from the right once stood up and said Mrs. Mugabe is a prostitute. It is there, it is in the public domain. If you want I can copy it. It is there in the public domain. Hon. Chinotimba in an interview said Mrs. Mugabe is a prostitute and we told him that you do not say such things about someone’s wife.

Let me tell you, if you are a senior in ZANU PF today and you are a Minister and you hear people say that, they could say the same thing to your wife tomorrow. They will say exactly the same thing to Hon. Auxillia Mnangagwa, they will say exactly the same thing to the wife of the Speaker because these are people without principles. What they follow is power, they do not follow ideals.’

  • mai Chibwe

    So let me get this straight: This Mariddadi guy is only bothered about labelling Grace a prostitute because Grace is someone’s wife? What kind of thinking is that. Why can’t a person deserve NOT to be insulted if she is single. This is warped thinking Mr Maridadi. The women whose marital status you do not know are as valid as Grace or Mrs Mnangagwa and should not be insulted either. An insult is not any less insulting if you do not know her husband.

    You should have just pointed out that insulting others is not acceptable behaviour, never mind that they are someone’s wife. Respect all women and all men as valid humans.

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    Does parliament have nothing more pressing to talk about?

  • Nehanda

    Well said Maridadi. What type of language inotaurwa na MP? Ndizvozvaanotaura ku constituency izvozvo?Very Unfortunate vanhu ve KuBuhera. Ku votera benzi kuti rikumirirei? This is the best you have?But kutevera power nenzira dzakadai ndicho chi whore chinokunda chaaitaurira vamwe.Wakachengetwa uka benefitor kuma policies a Mugabe hautende. Waitiza basa zvakadini urikusecurity ye city of Harare asi uchiita madiro uchishandisa card rekuti vaMugabe. Wako mukadzi ndiye asiri whore wakamuisa meter ka?

  • captainkangaroo

    Why did n’t the Parliament fine Chinotimba for bringing his constituency, parliament and elected position into to disrepute. Furthermore, Grace should sue him for defamation of character. What a loser! I am not a Grace but that was punching below the belt.