Chinotimba: We’re Crushing Tsvangirai

Terrence Mawawa| Controversial Buhera South MP, Joseph Chinotimba has said Zanu PF will crush Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC Alliance in the 2018 elections.

Chinotimba the self declared commander of the controversial Fast Track Land Reform Programme said the ruling party would thrash the MDC led coalition in the much anticipated 2018 polls.

Chinotimba has been accused of torturing members of opposition parties in past elections.

“Let us all go out and register to vote be because we want to thrash the MDC.

We want to make sure that the MDC does not get even a single vote in Buhera South Constituency,” said Chinotimba.

Dancing and punching the air wildly, Chinotimba reminded the villagers about the sacrifices during the liberation war.

According to villagers in the area Chinotimba and members of his campaign team are intimidating potential voters ahead of the elections.