Chinoz Fails to Pay 15K Electricity Bill

Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba, one of many other ZANU PF bigwigs, is in trouble for allegedly dodging to pay his electricity bill amounting to over $15 058.

The parastatal Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), has since dragged him to court over the flopped account. Chinoz is not alone in the development with former Finance deputy Finance Minister, David Chapfika swelling his bill to over $307 622, and Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace, whose bills are on record for having swelled to over US$345,000 without a single payment.

Chinoz is being taken to the High Court for the electricity he used for his chigayo -grinding mill at his Concession home.

ZETDC says Chinotimba who has not responded, failed to pay for electricity supplied.

Its case outline reads: “in accordance with the above-mentioned Act (Electricity) and terms and conditions fixed in the plaintiff’s licence, and at the defendant’s (Chinotimba) request and instance, the plaintiff connected the defendant for the purpose of receiving a supply of electricity at its premises, namely Chinotimba grinding mill, Concession under service number 2286247,

“In terms of the billing structure, all invoiced amounts were due and payable at the end of each month by the plaintiff. The defendant was supplied with electricity and the plaintiff also charged interest on outstanding amounts at the rate of 0,42% per month. As at June 13, 2017, an amount of $15 058,40 was outstanding as shown in the statement of accounts.”