Chinoz Slapped With An $800 000 Land Grab Lawsuit

By Langton Ncube|Zanu PF MP for South MP Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu PF) and his son, Edwin, have been slapped with an $842 000 lawsuit by former Chipinge farm owners H De Foiard Brown (Pvt) Ltd, who are demanding compensation for their seized land.

According to NewsDay,H De Foiard Brown (Pvt) Ltd filed the summons last week accusing Chinotimba and his son of forcibly evicting them and in the process causing them a huge financial loss.

In his particulars of claim H De Foiard Brown said prior to January 28, 2015 he was carrying out farming activities on Chihosa of Subdivision A of Excelsior of Hofstede measuring 164,00 hectares, in Chipinge.

“On January 28, 2015, first and second defendants (Chinotimba and son) forcibly removed plaintiff (H De Foiard Brown) and its employees from the property when they had no right to do so. Second defendant (Edwin) remains in occupation of the property,” they said.

“As a result of the wrongful eviction of plaintiff, plaintiff has suffered damages in the sum of $842 400 being the prospective income, which plaintiff would have earned, but for the wrongful eviction by the defendants.

“Wherefore plaintiff claims for damages against the defendants jointly and severally one paying the other to be absolved in the sum of $842 400 together with interest thereon calculated at the rate of 5% per annum from the date of service of summons to date of full payment plus cost of suit.”

Chinotimba and his son, who is into macadamia nuts farming, are yet to enter an appearance to defend.