Chinx Family Snub ZANU PF Burial Site | LATEST

Staff Reporter | The disgruntled Chingaira family of the late Chimurenga Music singer Dickson Chingaira popular known as Cde Chinx, have refused to bury the late freedom fighter at the Harare Provincial heroes acre.

The family has opted to bury the musician at Glenforest Cemetery tomorrow, instead of the provincial heroes acre on Friday as directed by ZANU PF. Chinx was accorded a Liberation Hero Status by the ruling ZANU PF politburo against the family’s anticipated National Hero status.

The family tried in vain to appeal against the less hero status accorded to Chinx but the decision the Liberation War Hero was finally endorsed by President Robert Mugabe after which the family decided to bury Chinx at the Harare cemetery.

Sources close to the family have indicated that ZANU PF is still making frantic efforts to get the family to accept to bury Chinx at the provincial shrine and on Friday to accommodate some senior ZANU PF officials to preside the funeral.