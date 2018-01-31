Chipanga Pleads With Chiwenga For Forgiveness

By Langton Ncube|Former Zanu-PF youth league leader Kudzanayi Chipanga has appealed with the former Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga for forgiveness.

Chipanga who is facing charges of publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State or alternatively causing disaffection among the police force or defence forces, told Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa that he expected Chiwenga to drop all charges against him in keeping with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s mantra to “let bygones be bygones.”

His charges arose from a statement which he read out on 14 November 2017 in which he allegedly denigrated the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and its Commander General Chiwenga.

Chipanga made the appeal when he applied to have his bail conditions relaxed, through his Lovemore Madhuku.

“On 15 December 2017, an extraordinary congress of Zanu PF approved and sealed his expulsion from the party permanently removing him from his position as Zanu PF youth leader. He no longer has any connections that were considered relevant for the initial bail conditions.

The political dispensation is now clear. The persons criticized by the applicant are now the leaders of the country. It is unlikely that the charge will be pursued,” said Madhuku.

Chipanga became notorious during the last 18 months of former president Robert Mugabe’s for his extravagant praise of Mugabe, going as far as stating that Zanu-PF would hold its Politburo meetings at the National Heroes Acre after Mugabe passes on.