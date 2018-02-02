Chipanga’s Court Appeal Dismissed

By Farai D Hove| The former Zanu-PF youth leader Kudzanayi Chipanga’s court appeal for a relaxation of his bail conditions has been dismissed.

Chipanga was met with a rejection handed him yesterday by Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Magistrate Mugwagwa advised him to approach the High Court on the basis that it had granted him bail.

Chipanga was arrested following the military coup that deposed former President Robert Mugabe and became the face of the “Coup Apolo-Shirt”.

He was arrested together with former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo and another youth leader Hamandishe, the trio who have all been kicked out of ZANU PF for supporting the G40 faction.

He is now facing charges of publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State as defined in Section 31 (a) (iii) of the Criminal (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9.23, or alternatively causing disaffection among the police force or defence forces as defined in Section 30 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

He is currently on $500 bail and reports twice times a day at Borrowdale Police Station.

In his bail relaxation application, Chipanga had petitioned the court to order him to report once a week at the police station.