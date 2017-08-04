SATANISM-JUJU BACKFIRES: Businesswoman Loses 7 Kids And Hubby

A fallen businesswoman is living in fear after umuthi she got from Chipinge to lure customers allegedly backfired leading to the mysterious deaths of her seven children and husband.

As if that was not enough, her two businesses — a grocery shop in Mberengwa and a butchery in Gwanda — collapsed.

Joyce Moyo (49) is based in Bulawayo but is originally from the Jena area of Chivi.

Moyo made the startling confession before congregants and Prophet Emmanuel Gwandida better known as Prophet Madzibaba Mutumwa at a Johane Masowe Wechishanu Church service in Selbourne Park last Sunday.

The troubled Moyo said she got the umuthi from an inyanga in Chipinge after customers had deserted her business.

A minute-long video clip recorded by a congregant shows Moyo sharing her testimony.

She surrendered a bottle full of blood and a horn wrapped in a red cloth.

“After customers were no longer coming to both our businesses my late husband Ofyas Sibanda and I got umuthi from a sangoma to lure customers,” she added.

In her confession she said after they got umuthi customers trickled to their business.

But things turned nasty in June 2013 when her husband died mysteriously. While Moyo was