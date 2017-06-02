Chirambadare Wins Top Kaizer Chiefs Award

Zimbabwean ace, Edmore Chirambadare last night won the Most Improved Player of the Year Award at the club’s end of the season function.

Chirambadare has in the last 4 years been on the rise from Midlands Province, to Tsholotsho Football Club; then to Chicken Inn Football Club, and he was later contracted by South African giants, Kaizer Chiefs in June 2016

Chirambadare walked away with R30 000 for the award.

Siphiwe ‘Shabba’ Tshabalala got the Player of the Season award.

List of awards and winners:

Vodacom Player of the Season (R 100 000)

Siphiwe Tshabalala

Players’ Player of the Season (Prize: Toyota RAV4)

Ramahlwe Mphahlele

Vodacom Fans’ Player of the Season (R 50 000)

Siphiwe Tshabalala

Most Improved Player (R 30 000)

Edmore Chirambadare

Top Scorer

Siphiwe Tshabalala (8 goals)

Black Label Goal of the Year (R 20 000)

Siphiwe Tshabalala

Nike Online Player of the Season (R 25 000)

Ramahlwe Mphahlele

Hollard Fair Play Award (R20 000)

Ramahlwe Mphahlele