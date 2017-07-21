Chitembwe In Hot Soup, Faces Fine

CAPS United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe could be fined for not giving an interview after his club’s 3-1 loss to How Mine.

Chitembwe is under fire for storming away into the dressing rooms at the recent match. He will likely be charged under the PSL Standing Orders 12: Offences and Fines which states that, “for failure or refusal to conduct a pre-match or post-match interviews by the head coach, captain or player, a fine of $125 will be imposed on the offending head coach, captain and player. The club will be fined $500.”

PSL communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare told the state owned Herald that the media is also expected to make formal complaints to the PSL. She also said that they will reach a decision based on the match commissioner’s report. She also said that PSL will also conduct its own investigations on the issue.