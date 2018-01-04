Chitungwiza Mayor And Housing Director Convicted Of Criminal Abuse Of Office |LATEST

Suspended Chitungwiza mayor, Phillip Mutoti and the former housing director Kennedy Dube were today convicted of criminal abuse of duty as public officers and remanded to tomorrow for sentencing. The duo had denied fraud or alternatively criminal abuse of duty as public officers charges before Chitungwiza resident magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo when their trial commenced.

However, Mr Mapfumo found them guilty of an alternative charge and acquitted the duo of fraud after a full trial.

In arriving at the appropriate judgment, magistrate Mapfumo noted that Mutoti abused his position as a mayor to obtain favours at the local authority.State media

  • Zim zim

    The ball is now rolling,thanks Mr Mapfumo for being true ,honest and professional in your work. It’s people like you who can make Zimbabwe a great and progressive nation. May God bless you and your work.

    I also hope the police will also bring to book those who are double allocating stands for sanity to prevail. Desperate home sickers are loosing money to these culprits.

  • Brad

    Mbavha ngadzibatwe. And speaking of thieves, why are they leaving Mabamba the land baron?