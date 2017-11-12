Chiwenga Finally Speaks: Grace Mugabe Committed The Great “Sin Of Sacrilege,” | APOSTLE DECLARES A NO TO CHURCH ABUSE

Terrence Mawawa| Zimbabwe’s most fearless preacher, the Harare based Thomas Chiwenga has spoken for the first time concerning last weekend’s Grace Mugabe Rufaro stadium function which led to the ouster of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The concerned cleric lambasted the First Lady Grace Mugabe and her church protege, Bishop Trevor Manhanga for using the pulpit to preach Zanu PF Propaganda during last week’s Sunday stadium function.

He said Grace committed the sing of sacrilege, a reference to the scripture, “the day is coming when you will see the sacrilegious object that causes desecration standing where he should not be.” (Reader, pay attention!) “Then those in Judea must flee to the hills. – Mark 13:14 .

Chiwenga said church leaders must desist from being used by politicians to advance agendas divorced from Christian Principles. AUDIO: