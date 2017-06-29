Chiwenga On Agriculture, Right Step | OPINION

COMMANDER OF DEFENCE FORCES GENERAL CHIWENGA IS RIGHT TO STEP IN THE COMMAND AGRICULTURE AND GOVERNMENT PROGRAMMES.

By Dr Masimba Mavaza| It is common knowledge that the duties of the army is to maintain national security. Where national security is threatened the army and all armed forces must step in. If the nation is threatened in any way the army is expected to do the honourable thing and quell the mishap. The pre-emptive strike by General Constantine Chiwenga shows great foresight and wisdom.

The issue of command agriculture borders on the lines of security. Food security is indeed in the ambits of National Security. A hungry nation is a very angry one. Making sure that they are fed is a genius move. Food has always been an emotive issue between governments and their citizens. History shows a shortage of basic staples – or too high a price for them can contribute to public discontent and, in extremes, the downfall of governments. This causes chaos and total anarchy.

This was evident during the 1999 Mabvuku Rising prices of bread sparked unrest in Mabvuku. Highfields and in a twinkling of an eye the whole nation was on fire. In no time the nation suffered wider consequences, caused by a variety of much broader factors but including unhappiness with price inflation of basic goods. Most recently, Egyptians cited long queues for bread as one reason for their dissatisfaction with the former president Mohammed Morsi.

Look further back in history and a similar trend can be found.

Crop failures leading to rising bread prices and the eventual starvation of people during the 2008 played into the hands of The opposition taking advantage of already angered by rising taxation and the lavish lifestyle of the nobility.

It is little wonder, then, that governments are now giving the issue such serious thought. Food security is defined by Bain & Company, a management consultancy, as an issue of whether consumers can get “quality food available at all times at the right price”.

“Food security is one of the most crucial issues facing the planet,” wrote analysts for Bain & Co in a recent research note.

“What is at stake is not the well- being of people or their satisfaction as consumers, it is a question of survival for millions of individuals and of public security for zimbabwe. In order to feed its people Zimbabwe has to come up with command Agriculture. Its success brings peace and tranquility.

Therefore the attack of such a programme by senior officials for their selfish reasons is knee shaking and seriously disturbing.

Using the successful programme to satisfy a factional ego is pathetic and indeed treasonous.

Nowhere is this more true than in the country where the battle to feed booming populations is exacerbated by a reliance on imports. Now introducing a way which stops such should be supported by the government officials.Settling scores by attacking government programmes defies logic. This is taking factionalism to a higher degree.

Even those who dwells in hotels and bulldoze law enforcing stations without reparations find time to destroy the silos from the bottom caring less of the consequences of their actions.

The attack on government programmes by senior officials is deeply depressing. It exposes the government to ridicule.

In an effort to appease their populations, governments have long tried to offset the impact of food prices by subsidising the cost of goods such as bread, sugar and rice. Now introducing Command Agriculture was to deal with the problem from the roots.

In the end, analysts advocate a peeling back of subsidies, combined with cash handouts to the worst off, along with a coordinated approach to food security, spanning securing strategic reserves and diversified sources of commodities.

That way, food security is less of a potential political hot potato.

If food is threatened the army has a full right to step in. The circus at play is doing more harm to the nation and the party. People becomes the victims. The fact that those destroying the government are being paid by the same government is very painful and indeed harmful to the credibility of the party.

If the CDF does not step in this circus will be more harmful than the opposition.

General Chiwenga is hundred percent right in reading the Riot act to those holding the government and the party at ransom.

If the army gives a blind army while charlatans pierce the food silos with twitter then they too would have dismally failed as our peace keepers. Food security is a national security and the army is very right to warn those playing with our security.