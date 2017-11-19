Chiwenga For Presidency, Not Mnangagwa, Bulawayo Declares

“Chiwenga Achauya, Chiwenga ishumba inoruma!”

Staff Reporter| Thousands of Bulawayo residents who took to the streets on Saturday have endorsed Commander of Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Constantine Chiwenga to take over the running of the country from President Robert Mugabe until the next elections.

The thousands of marchers made their message clear in song, speeches and even prayers as the city came to a six hour stop.

An estimated 15,000 people took to the streets in the second capital demanding that President Robert Mugabe steps down.

The crowd turned the popular Jah Prayzer song Mudhara Achauya to “Chiwenga Achauya, Chiwenga ishumba inoruma!”

Interviewed by ZimEye.com the marchers accused ousted former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa of having Gukurahundi blood on his hands and so not worthy to lead the nation.

The majority of the marchers said that the Army General must be endorsed to lead the country until the next elections and Mnangagwa wait and contest the elections on his party ticket than be imposed to take over from Mugabe.

“We cannot march for Mnangagwa, we are marching against Mugabe,” said Thabani Ncube a Bulawayo activists.

“ZANU PF can go ahead and put Mnangagwa as their party leader but not as President of the nation,” he added.

A prominent Bulawayo human rights lawyer who would not have ZimEye.com reveal his name agreed with the demands of the people of Bulawayo saying that if ZANU PF genuinely cared about the wishes of the people they must not rush to appoint Mnangagwa as the national President.

“According to the constitution, once Mugabe is impeached, the speaker of parliament must run the county for a maximum ninety days before the ruling party appoints another person,” he said.

“If ZANU PF is very tactful and concerned about the nation they must then second someone neutral of their factional fights who will not contest elections after the transition and at this stage Chiwenga is the people’s favourite,” he said.

Addressing the gathering MDC Secretary for Legal Affairs David Coltart called on the army to set up a transitional authority of national unity as soon as it is done with removing Mugabe.

Coltart warned the army against taking partisan sides over in the clean up exercise urging them to bring together all stakeholders in the running of the country to discuss the transitional authority and not one political party to dominate the transition period.

“We still have a long way to go on cleaning the country and we must remain united and peaceful,” said Coltart.

Several church leaders took to the podium to pray for the country with all of them praying particularly for God to protect Chiwenga and give him wisdom as he engages in talks with Mugabe.