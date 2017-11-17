Chiwenga Frog Marches Mugabe To Cap His Wife At ZOU Graduation

Staff Reporter | A heavily guarded President Robert Mugabe on Friday made a shock appearance at the Zimbabwe Open University graduation ceremony in Harare to cap 3300 graduates amongst them wife to defence forces commander Constantine Chiwenga.

Chiwenga has been holding Mugabe captive for the last 72 hours in a semi coup to relieve the 94 year old President from power.

Chiwenga’s wife Merry was capped by Mugabe with a Master of Business Administration degree amongst a huge cheer from the crowd.

A visibly tired and worn out Mugabe did not even share a smile with the smiling wife of his sudden foe Chiwenga.

Mugabe who was dressed in a blue graduation gown was however still in the same suit, shirt and tie he appeared wearing the previous day in pictures taken from his home while holding negotiations with the army generals.

The dressing left many believing that things are not too rosy within the house arrest. First Lady Grace Mugabe has not been seen since the army occupied their home three days ago.

Mugabe’s appearance at the graduation took many by surprise with political analysts failing to understand the house arrest conditions Mugabe is being put under by the army.

After the ceremony Mugabe was quickly whisked away back to his house arrest in a heavily armed army convoy.