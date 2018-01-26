Chiwenga Suddenly Collapses, Rushed To Hospital

5

By Langton Ncube|Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) was last night spotted coming out of a top private hospital in Borrowdale, Harare, amid reports of a health scare.

Sources told ZimEye.com, Chiwenga was rushed to a nearby health centre after allegedly collapsing.

“He suddenly collapsed while in office around 3pm and then taken for emergency checks” they told ZimEye.

It was not immediately clear what the former Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander was suffering from.

Chiwenga was seen being assisted by aides, who surrounded him as he got into a silver Mercedes Benz S class vehicle through the back door after spending hours at the facility, Newsday also reported saying.

Although an official at the private hospital claimed the VP was visiting a relative, another official alleged that Chiwenga had been taken ill earlier and stabilised.

Chiwenga was later driven off the hospital premises in a motorcade whose other vehicles included a Black Mercedes Benz S class and a maroon Range Rover with South African number plates.

A military police double cab vehicle was also parked at the hospital although it was not part of Chiwenga’s motorcade.

Media, Information and Broadcasting Services ministry principal director Regis Chikowore was not reachable for a comment last night.

  • Dr. Chatunga

    Get well soon ar@se hole.

  • Hey Joe

    You thought you could get rid of Matibili and his Malawian charms and juju that easily?

  • Khalabemgeza

    Don’t worry about the dogs Mr Chiwenge ,but Beware of Mugabe as he is heavy fighting back , you are now a VP and that is a hot seat you earned through your clean coup , the clean coup which you led might be more poisonous to you life .

  • SIKHATHELE!!!

    All these evil and satanic Shona Gukurahundis will die like flies one by one. And I feel nothing for them – as cold as snow in the Alps!!

  • Chikonaz

    Mhata dzenyu mhani vanhu ve Zim eye. Y cnt u tell e truth for once. Ndimi futi maigaronyora kuti Mugabe has died mid-air to Singapore. Kana mashaya nyaya ridzai miridzo uko. Sies mhan