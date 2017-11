Staff Reporter | General Constantino Chiwenga has reportedly called for a press conference according to Norton MP Hon Temba Mliswa. Mliswa and doctor Bobby Supiya debated over the latest development Tuesday night.

Chiwenga has not been seen im public since his last press conference.

SOLDIERS SAID TO HAVE SURROUNDED ZBC