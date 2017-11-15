Chiwenga Must Push For Fresh Free And Fair Elections-Mangoma

BREAKING NEWS – ARMY TAKES OVER BROADCASTING BREAKING NEWS – ARMY TAKES OVER BROADCASTING Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, November 14, 2017

By Staff Reporter| CODE President Elton Mangoma, said the coup which has been staged against President Robert Mugabe’s government by the Zimbabwe National Army should translate into an early free and fair election.

In an interview with ZimEye.com, Mangoma said the Army push for a free and fair election.

“What is happening is essentially the Army working to prop-up one side of Zanu PF and we do not want that to happen and we are indeed very unhappy with what Zanu PF is doing .What we would expect is to see with the Army coming in is not to be able to prop-up Zanu PF to continue in power but to clear a way for a free, fair and credible election,” said Mangoma.

“So they must be wanting to implement all those reforms that the opposition has been saying are wrong with our elections over the years, so that we enter into a new dispensation that way, and if we continue on the basis that we have got an Army which is installing other people in Zanu PF and removing other people in and from the same party this to us does not resolve the issue of the people’s freedoms,”he said.

The Army last night announced that they had taken over government business, with the intension of dealing with President Mugabe’s ministers who were misleading the aged leader.

On Wednesday morning they raiding President Mugabe’s Munhumutapa government offices took all the members of the CIO to the parliament building at gun point.

They also took everyone including cleaners out of the building as they search for unnamed government ministers who they said they wanted to face justice.

Munhumutapa offices, house the two Vice Presidents, Foreign Affairs and the Information and Broadcasting Services ministries.